Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Canadian Natural (CNQ) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on June 10 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.90, close to its 52-week high of $175.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and California Resources Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $195.48 average price target, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on June 10, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.97, close to its 52-week high of $94.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.63, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on June 10, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.21, close to its 52-week high of $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.05, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

