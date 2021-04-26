Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Conocophillips (COP) and Canadian Natural (CNQ) with bullish sentiments.

Conocophillips (COP)

In a report issued on April 23, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 38.8% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural, and Cimarex Energy.

Conocophillips has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.11, a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on April 23, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.58, close to its 52-week high of $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altus Midstream Company, Equitrans Midstream, and Magellan Midstream.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.17, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

