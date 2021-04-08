Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and AES (AES) with bullish sentiments.

AES (AES)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on AES on April 1 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.09, close to its 52-week high of $29.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AES with a $30.83 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.50 price target.

