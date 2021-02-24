Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) with bullish sentiments.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.57, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Turbine, Badger Meter, and Top Ships.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BWX Technologies with a $72.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.