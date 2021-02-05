Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northland Power (NPIFF) and Suncor Energy (SU) with bullish sentiments.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power today and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.06, close to its 52-week high of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $39.28 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $23.01 average price target, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

