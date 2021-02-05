Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ARC Resources (AETUF) and Conocophillips (COP) with bullish sentiments.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report issued on February 2, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.24, close to its 52-week high of $5.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $7.20 average price target.

Conocophillips (COP)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips on February 3 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.1% and a 36.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conocophillips is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.71, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

