Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ), Cloudflare (NET) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.23, close to its 52-week high of $193.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.21, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cloudflare, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.00, close to its 52-week high of $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Cloudflare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.78, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 76.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Ultra Clean Holdings, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings with a $45.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.