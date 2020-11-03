Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mimecast (MIME) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN) with bullish sentiments.

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00, which is a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.14.

