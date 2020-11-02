Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SciPlay (SCPL) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

SciPlay (SCPL)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on SciPlay today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $18.75 average price target.

Facebook (FB)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $263.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $318.43 average price target, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

