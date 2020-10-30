Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEV), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Marvell (MRVL) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.68, close to its 52-week high of $313.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.35, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proofpoint with a $141.30 average price target, representing a 35.9% upside. In a report issued on October 26, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $47.23 average price target, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

