Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Liveperson (LPSN), Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Nokia (NOK) with bullish sentiments.

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.15, close to its 52-week high of $63.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liveperson with a $66.00 average price target, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $318.63, close to its 52-week high of $325.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.50, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Nokia (NOK)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Nokia today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.30 average price target, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR4.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NOK: