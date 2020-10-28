Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enphase Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.92, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $213.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $248.19 average price target, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $243.00 price target.

