Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeco (VECO), Smart Global Holdings (SGH) and 2U (TWOU) with bullish sentiments.

Veeco (VECO)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Veeco, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Veeco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.83, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $36.25 average price target, representing a 45.8% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $39.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on 2U, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.34.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 78.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

2U has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.20, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.