Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) and Shutterstock (SSTK) with bullish sentiments.

Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Synchronoss Technologies, and Digi International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sequans Communications S A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.63, representing a 100.6% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Shutterstock (SSTK)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Shutterstock today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shutterstock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

