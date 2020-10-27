Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Phreesia (PHR) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.43, close to its 52-week high of $130.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.92, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia received a Buy rating and a $44.00 price target from Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.08, close to its 52-week high of $39.31.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 78.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on October 23, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

