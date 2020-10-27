Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harmonic (HLIT) and Varonis Systems (VRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Harmonic (HLIT)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Harmonic, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harmonic with a $7.92 average price target.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.43, close to its 52-week high of $130.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.92, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

