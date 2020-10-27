Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.43, close to its 52-week high of $130.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.85.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.90, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

