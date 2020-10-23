Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Adyen (ADYYF) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.35.

Morris has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1986 out of 7021 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $90.21 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR1817.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1867.00.

Leitner has an average return of 89.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #419 out of 7021 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1719.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.