Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lam Research (LRCX) and Maxlinear (MXL) with bullish sentiments.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released yesterday, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $361.00, close to its 52-week high of $387.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Arya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $414.75, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $410.00 price target.

Maxlinear (MXL)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.57, close to its 52-week high of $28.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $33.20 average price target, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

