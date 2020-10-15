Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Asure (ASUR) and Science Applications (SAIC) with bullish sentiments.

Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Asure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report issued on October 13, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Science Applications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.33.

