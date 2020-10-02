Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smart Global Holdings (SGH) and Summit Semiconductor (WISA) with bullish sentiments.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $35.20 average price target, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Semiconductor (WISA)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Summit Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Summit Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.