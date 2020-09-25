Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AAR (AIR) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

AAR (AIR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AAR, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AAR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.67, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and nLIGHT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $12.55 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

