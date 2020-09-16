Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBG) and AXT (AXTI) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.71.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.9% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to AXT, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $7.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.