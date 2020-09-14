Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and USA Technologies (USAT) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $471.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.5% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $510.64 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 46.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on September 11, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

