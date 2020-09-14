Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Travelzoo (TZOO) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $486.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $551.68 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Travelzoo (TZOO)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Travelzoo today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Travelzoo with a $11.25 average price target, which is a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

