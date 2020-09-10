Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Fiverr International (FVRR) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $110.67.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Fiverr International today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.81, close to its 52-week high of $127.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 72.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiverr International with a $127.14 average price target.

