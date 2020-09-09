Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP), Qorvo (QRVO) and Phreesia (PHR) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Coupa Software yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $276.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $287.31, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Qorvo yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.44, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $34.50 average price target.

