Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Nutanix (NTNX) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Marvell, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.19, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on August 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

