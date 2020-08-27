Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Epam Systems (EPAM) and Splunk (SPLK) with bullish sentiments.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $323.01, close to its 52-week high of $325.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $323.11, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $349.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Splunk, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.74, close to its 52-week high of $220.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.63, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

