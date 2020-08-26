Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyft (LYFT) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Lyft (LYFT)

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Buy rating on Lyft today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, BorgWarner, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $42.70 average price target, a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Citigroup analyst Mark May maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.19.

According to TipRanks.com, May is ranked #321 out of 6904 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $42.05 average price target, a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UBER: