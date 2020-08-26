Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pure Storage (PSTG), Salesforce (CRM) and Covetrus (CVET) with bullish sentiments.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on August 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Salesforce (CRM)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $216.05, close to its 52-week high of $218.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $235.92, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.96, close to its 52-week high of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Hold with an average price target of $18.88.

