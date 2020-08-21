Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keysight Technologies (KEYS), OSI Systems (OSIS) and QAD (QADA) with bullish sentiments.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and National Instruments.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.43, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on OSI Systems today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 43.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OSI Systems with a $97.00 average price target.

QAD (QADA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on QAD today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QAD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50.

