Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intelligent Systems (INS) and GAN (GAN) with bullish sentiments.

Intelligent Systems (INS)

In a report issued on August 17, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Intelligent Systems, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 68.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intelligent Systems with a $51.00 average price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report issued on August 17, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83.

