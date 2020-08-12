Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Radware (RDWR) and BlackLine (BL) with bullish sentiments.

Radware (RDWR)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Radware yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.02, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.67, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BlackLine (BL)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Buy rating to BlackLine yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 91.8% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

BlackLine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.71, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.