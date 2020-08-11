Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Change Healthcare (CHNG) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) with bullish sentiments.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.13, close to its 52-week high of $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 76.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $54.40 average price target, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

