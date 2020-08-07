Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX) and Everbridge (EVBG) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Nat Schindler reiterated a Buy rating on Wix yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $307.98, close to its 52-week high of $319.34.

Schindler has an average return of 77.1% when recommending Wix.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is ranked #210 out of 6876 analysts.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $301.18, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released yesterday, Bradley Sills from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everbridge with a $160.88 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

