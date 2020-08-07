Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and Vonage Holdings (VG) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories with a $116.25 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.53, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $13.20 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.