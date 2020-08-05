Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cerence (CRNC), Twilio (TWLO) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cerence, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.52, close to its 52-week high of $52.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Trimble Navigation, and nLIGHT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerence is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.17.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $283.76, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprout Social, RingCentral, and Atlassian.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $273.68 average price target, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Liveperson (LPSN)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.22, close to its 52-week high of $47.65.

Enders has an average return of 26.3% when recommending Liveperson.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #1439 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.80, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

