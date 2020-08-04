Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG) and Maxlinear (MXL) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $305.36, close to its 52-week high of $306.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $317.35 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Maxlinear (MXL)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear today and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.75, close to its 52-week high of $28.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.95, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.