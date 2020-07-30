Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PTC (PTC), Lam Research (LRCX) and CGI Group (GIB) with bullish sentiments.

PTC (PTC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on PTC today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.03, close to its 52-week high of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.88, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lam Research, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $360.83, close to its 52-week high of $367.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and SiTime Corporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $374.13 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

CGI Group (GIB)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group, with a price target of C$105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $75.94 average price target, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.