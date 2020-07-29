Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAM) and FireEye (FEYE) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Akamai, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.99, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.88, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FireEye (FEYE)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FEYE: