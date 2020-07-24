Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Citrix Systems (CTXS), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Manhattan Associates (MANH) with bullish sentiments.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.20, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.34, close to its 52-week high of $139.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $140.90 average price target, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.64, close to its 52-week high of $100.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schappel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Schappel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Progress Software, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.50, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

