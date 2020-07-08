Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Formfactor (FORM), OptimizeRx (OPRX) and MTBC (MTBC) with bullish sentiments.

Formfactor (FORM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Formfactor today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.02, close to its 52-week high of $32.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 46.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $31.17 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on July 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

OptimizeRx (OPRX)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on OptimizeRx, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.61.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.2% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OptimizeRx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.11, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.08, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

