Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with bullish sentiments.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.73, close to its 52-week low of $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchronoss Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.43, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

