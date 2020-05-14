Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medallia (MDLA) and Wix (WIX) with bullish sentiments.

Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Medallia, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.13.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.20, close to its 52-week high of $171.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.25, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $167.00 price target.

