Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synaptics (SYNA) and Qualys (QLYS) with bullish sentiments.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.00, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Buy rating on Qualys today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.25, close to its 52-week high of $111.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $105.44 average price target, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

