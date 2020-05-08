Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qualys (QLYS), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualys, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.25, close to its 52-week high of $111.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Ping Identity Holding.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.20.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Zillow Group, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.41, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UBER: