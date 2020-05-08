Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBER), Plug Power (PLUG) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, Square, and Snap.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.05, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Sensata.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.13, which is a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.31, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

