Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS), Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $21.33 average price target, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $35.00 average price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info yesterday and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.78, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

