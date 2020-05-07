Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on nLIGHT (LASR), Square (SQ) and Zynga (ZNGA) with bullish sentiments.

nLIGHT (LASR)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $21.67 average price target, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $65.92 average price target, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Zynga, with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.95, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynga with a $8.36 average price target, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

